Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report $5.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,913. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

