Stephanie R. Leniski Sells 500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

