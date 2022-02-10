Stifel Nicolaus Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $335.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.94. 14,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,841. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.