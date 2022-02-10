Stifel Nicolaus Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $335.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.
ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.40.
NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.94. 14,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,841. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.45.
In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
