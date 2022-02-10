Stifel Nicolaus Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$7.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

WEED has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.07.

Shares of TSE WEED traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,528. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.30. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

