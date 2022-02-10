StockNews.com Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
