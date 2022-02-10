StockNews.com Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.