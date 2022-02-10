StockNews.com Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.