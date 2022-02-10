StockNews.com Upgrades MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to “Hold”

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

