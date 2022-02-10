StockNews.com Upgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to Buy

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.