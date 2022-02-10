Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.55

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $17.06. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

