STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.