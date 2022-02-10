Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.
About Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG)
