Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.16. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

