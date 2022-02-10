Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of PMAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 20,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,634. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.