Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 253,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 66,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 538,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 89,417 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,775. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

