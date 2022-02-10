Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,087 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,197. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

