Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 602,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 329,799 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 416,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,811. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

