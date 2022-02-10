Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 18,709 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 68,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,411. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

