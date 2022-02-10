Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.02. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

