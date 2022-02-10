StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $233,579.95 and $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,570,822,224 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

