Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 982,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $58.49.
SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.
