Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $56.46. Approximately 33,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 786,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

A number of analysts have commented on SLF shares. boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

