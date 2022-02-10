Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)
