Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) vs. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust 92.90% 37.94% 37.94%

This table compares Sundance Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 18.73 $3.83 million $0.40 13.80

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sundance Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Sundance Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

