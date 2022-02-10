Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.760-$2.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.36 billion-$30.36 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SZKMY traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.13. 4,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. Analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

