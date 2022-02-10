SVB Leerink Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $30.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 235.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

AlloVir stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,438. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10.

In other news, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,846 shares of company stock valued at $693,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

