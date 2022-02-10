SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeiGene in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($14.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($14.20). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($21.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $194.50 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

