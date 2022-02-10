SVB Leerink Weighs in on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $12,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.