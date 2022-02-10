Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

