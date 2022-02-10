Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €133.00 ($152.87) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($158.62) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($150.57) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($162.07) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($140.23) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($127.59) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.37 ($139.50).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €102.00 ($117.24) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($65.47) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($84.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.03.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

