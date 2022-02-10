Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

