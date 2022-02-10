System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 405 ($5.48) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 430 ($5.81).
Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.81) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
LON SYS1 opened at GBX 382 ($5.17) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 337.96. System1 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160.25 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($6.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market cap of £49.17 million and a P/E ratio of 18.28.
System1 Group Company Profile
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.
