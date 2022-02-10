Tadpole Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.50 or 0.00016566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $44,376.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.31 or 0.07073068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,296.15 or 1.00047535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

