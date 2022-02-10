Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $172.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $203.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $57,969,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

