Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

