Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 96,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,771,962 shares.The stock last traded at $15.01 and had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,175,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 757,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 712,636 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 657,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

