Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SKT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $22.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.
SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
