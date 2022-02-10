Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

