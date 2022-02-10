Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

