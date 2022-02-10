Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 68.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 365,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 18.2% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,803. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

