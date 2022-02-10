Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $572.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

