Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 4,263 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.47. 149,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

