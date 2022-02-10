Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $13.55 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,530,000 after acquiring an additional 490,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

MDLZ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. 164,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

