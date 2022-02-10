Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,045,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,474 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 488,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 83,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 132,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 694,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,053,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

