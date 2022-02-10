Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $569.95. 27,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,709. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

