Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $569.95. 27,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,709. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.97.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.