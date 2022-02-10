TD Securities Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.71 and a twelve month high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

