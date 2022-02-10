TD Securities Lowers Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$55.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE SII opened at C$47.27 on Tuesday. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$39.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.81.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

