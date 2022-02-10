Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $332.15 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

