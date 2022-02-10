TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$31.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.60.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.40. 4,439,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,384. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

