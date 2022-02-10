TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.16. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

