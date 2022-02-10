Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years.
Shares of TEI opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
